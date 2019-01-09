Electricity generation rises 6.7 pc in April-December

Power plants across the country generated 1,047.3 billion units (BU) of electricity in April-December, 2018, registering a 6.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth.
Power plants across the country generated 1,047.3 billion units (BU) of electricity in April-December, 2018, registering a 6.7% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. While production from conventional energy sources grew at 4.7% y-o-y, supplying 949.6 BU, renewable energy-based power generation was 97.7 BU, clocking a 29.6% rise.
The share of renewables in power production has grown to 9.3%, compared with 7.7% recorded in the first nine months of FY18. The rise in overall generation rate is significantly higher than compound annual growth rate of 5.6% recorded between FY15-18.
