Electricity demand rises 5.5% in November

By: | Published: December 7, 2018 3:58 AM

Since electricity cannot be stored, generation is the most robust indicator of demand.

All power plants of Reliance Power saw their PLFs fall in November.

After recording a massive 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) surge in electricity demand in October, the country’s electricity requirement registered a 5.5% y-o-y growth in November. Power generation from conventional sources such as thermal, nuclear and hydro went up by 4.6% y-o-y in the month to 99.9 billion units (BUs). Renewable energy-based power plants produced 8 BU in November, 16% more than the corresponding period last year. Since electricity cannot be stored, generation is the most robust indicator of demand.

The plant load factor (PLF) at coal-based power plants was 61.5% in November, nearly three percentage points higher than the same month last year. However, although the average PLFs for government-run power plants improved, the same for independent power plants slipped 70 basis points further to 54.3%.
The major independent power plants which recorded drop in PLF levels y-o-y are JP Nigrie, Adani Mundra, JSPL Tamnar phase 2. All power plants of Reliance Power saw their PLFs fall in November.
Analysts noted that PLFs fell the most which sell power in the exchanges with fall in trading volume in the power bourses in November.

Independent plants where PLFs improved significantly are CESC Dhariwal, Adani Kawai, Tata Power Mundra, GMR Raikheda and Essar Mahan. NTPC power plants ran at 80.9% PLF, up from 77.6%.
Peak power demand of the country had breached the 180 gigawatt (GW) mark in October — the first time in history — marking the reversal of the trend of tepid growth in energy demand since FY15 and signalling a spurt in industrial activity. Peak power demand increased at a compound annual growth rate of just 2.6% between FY15 and FY18. In the face of rising power demand, “our existing capacity and pipeline can at best meet projected peak demand till FY23, post which we will start running peak deficit,” ICICI Securities said in a recent note.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Electricity demand rises 5.5% in November
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition