Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jobs, air quality, GST key issues for voters, says survey

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 5:31 PM

Unemployment, air quality, GST are among the key issues that people expect the next government to address, a survey said.

tnmrb recruitment 2019, tnmrb notification 2019, tnmrb recruitment, tnmrb jobs 2019, tnmrb jobsThe new  dispensation at the centre should cut down on bureaucratic inefficiency, corruption to prop up jobs, a LocalCircles survey said

Unemployment, air quality, GST are among the key issues that people expect the next government to address, a survey said. Job creation is the most talked about issue in the build up to nations as the majority of respondents said that it should be brought down to 4.5 per cent from 6 to 7.5 per cent in the coming 5 years.

In 2017-18, the country’s unemployment rate stood at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent, a media report had quoted the National Sample Survey Office’s periodic labour force survey (PLFS) as saying.

The new  dispensation at the centre should cut down on bureaucratic inefficiency, corruption to prop up jobs, a LocalCircles survey said. It should also attract significant FDI and domestic investment through business-friendly policies, provide incentives to startups and boost public & private investments.

Also read: E-way bill rules changed, GST evasion gets more difficult; what transporters must know

The people also want the government to rationalise GST structure with one rate of 5 per cent and another of 18 per cent, according to the survey.

Considering the fact that air pollution has grown exponentially making India 7 of the top 10 most polluted cities globally, the government has a critical task at hand to maintain balance between environment and growth.

A majority of the respondents said the next government should launch a nationwide Clean Air Mission. A section also said that the mission should fund municipal modernisation and enforcement programs.

Improving the standards of healthcare and education is also a key task for the next government, the respondents said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jobs, air quality, GST key issues for voters, says survey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition