Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jobs, air quality, GST key issues for voters, says survey

Unemployment, air quality, GST are among the key issues that people expect the next government to address, a survey said. Job creation is the most talked about issue in the build up to nations as the majority of respondents said that it should be brought down to 4.5 per cent from 6 to 7.5 per cent in the coming 5 years.

In 2017-18, the country’s unemployment rate stood at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent, a media report had quoted the National Sample Survey Office’s periodic labour force survey (PLFS) as saying.

The new dispensation at the centre should cut down on bureaucratic inefficiency, corruption to prop up jobs, a LocalCircles survey said. It should also attract significant FDI and domestic investment through business-friendly policies, provide incentives to startups and boost public & private investments.

The people also want the government to rationalise GST structure with one rate of 5 per cent and another of 18 per cent, according to the survey.

Considering the fact that air pollution has grown exponentially making India 7 of the top 10 most polluted cities globally, the government has a critical task at hand to maintain balance between environment and growth.

A majority of the respondents said the next government should launch a nationwide Clean Air Mission. A section also said that the mission should fund municipal modernisation and enforcement programs.

Improving the standards of healthcare and education is also a key task for the next government, the respondents said.