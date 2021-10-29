  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eight core sectors’ output up 4.4 pc in September

By: |
October 29, 2021 5:45 PM

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grown by 0.6 per cent in September 2020, as per the data released by the commerce and industry ministry.

The output of eight core sectors rose 4.4 per cent in September on account of healthy performance by segments like natural gas, refinery products and cement, official data showed on Friday.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had grown by 0.6 per cent in September 2020, as per the data released by the commerce and industry ministry.

Related News

Core sectors’ growth stood at 11.5 per cent in August this year.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Production of natural gas, refinery products, and cement increased by 27.5 per cent, 6 per cent and 10.8 per cent in September 2021, respectively.
However, crude oil production declined by 1.7 per cent in September year-on-year.

The growth rate of these infrastructure industries during April-September 2021-22 stood at 16.6 per cent, as against a contraction of 14.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Do you know What is India expected to grow 10 pc during current fiscal: NCAER Director General Poonam Gupt,FinMin releases Rs 9,871 cr grant to 17 state, Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Eight core sectors’ output up 4.4 pc in September
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Centre’s fiscal deficit touches 35 pc of annual target at H1-end
2Sitharaman meets Singapore FM, discusses opportunities for collaboration
3CAIT pegs Rs 50,000 cr losses to Chinese exporters this Diwali