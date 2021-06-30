  • MORE MARKET STATS

Eight core sectors’ output rises 16.8 pc in May

By: |
June 30, 2021 5:58 PM

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 21.4 per cent in May 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 infections.

In March this year, these key sectors had recorded a growth of 11.4 per cent, and 60.9 per cent in April.

The output of eight core sectors grew by 16.8 per cent in May, mainly due to a low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity, official data released on Wednesday showed.

The eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 21.4 per cent in May 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to control the spread of the COVID-19 infections.

Related News

In March this year, these key sectors had recorded a growth of 11.4 per cent, and 60.9 per cent in April.

According to the commerce and industry ministry data, production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity jumped by 20.1 per cent, 15.3 per cent, 59.3 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 7.3 per cent in May, as against (-) 16.8 per cent, (-) 21.3 per cent, (-) 40.4 per cent, (-) 21.4 per cent and (-) 14.8 per cent in May 2020, respectively.

Coal output too rose by 6.9 per cent during the month under review as against a negative growth of 14 per cent in the same month of the previous year.

Fertiliser and crude oil segments recorded a negative growth during the month under review.

During April-May this fiscal, the eight sectors grew by 35.8 per cent compared to a negative growth of 29.4 per cent in the same period last year.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Eight core sectors’ output rises 16.8 pc in May
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prices of veggies, fruits rise further in Delhi markets due to higher fuel rates impact: Traders
2World Bank approves $500 million loan to support India’s informal working class amid pandemic
3Cabinet approves Rs 6.29-lakh cr COVID-19 relief package announced by FM Sitharaman