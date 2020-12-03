  • MORE MARKET STATS

Efforts underway to operationalise vital infrastructure links between India, CLMV countries: DPIIT Secy

By: |
December 3, 2020 3:28 PM

Efforts are underway to operationalise key infrastructure links between Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) countries and India for better economic integration in the region, a top government official said

India exports, India trade, India trade numbers, trade deficitThe two-way trade between India and CLMV countries has increased from USD 1.1 billion to USD 14.1 billion in 2019-20.

Efforts are underway to operationalise key infrastructure links between Cambodia, Lao, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) countries and India for better economic integration in the region, a top government official said on Thursday.
Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway will serve as a lifeline for Mekong and North-East region of India. India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400 km long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

“Efforts are underway to operationalise vital infrastructure links between CLMV countries and India for better economic integration,” Mohapatra said at CII’s India-CLMV Business Conclave 2020. He also said that a project development fund was set up with a corpus of USD 75 million to promote trade and investments in CLMV countries as well as to help integrate domestic producers and manufacturers in the regional value chains.

Related News

The two-way trade between India and CLMV countries has increased from USD 1.1 billion to USD 14.1 billion in 2019-20. Further the secretary said that the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project will also enhance connectivity between India and Mekong river region. “Our aim is to reach our friends in south-east Asia through the north-eastern frontier of India and in turn achieve development for our people and partners. The natural resource potential of north-east India and CLMV countries offers unique opportunities for developing an export-oriented economy. This will enhance investment potential and bring comprehensive industrial development,” he added.

Speaking at the conclave, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed that currently work is being done on the early operationalisation of the trilateral highway and a proposal is also being considered by Laos for eastward extension of this highway. He also said “we look forward to an enhanced cooperation and collaboration between ASEAN countries on COVID-19 vaccine and drug development. Even we are ready to share COVID-19 vaccine with them whenever it is made available,” he said.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Efforts underway to operationalise vital infrastructure links between India CLMV countries DPIIT Secy
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian economy witnessing V-shaped recovery: FinMin report
2Employment up for first time in 9 months; services PMI shows business activity rises for 2nd straight month
3High Court stays Chandigarh discom privatisation