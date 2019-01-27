Efforts on to double exports from USD 321 billion, says Suresh Prabhu

Prabhu, who is also Union civil aviation minister, said the Mopa greenfield airport, expected to be operational by 2020, will help give the coastal state new opportunities.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu Sunday said new policies of the government will ensure the doubling of exports, currently pegged at $321 billion, in a few years. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new office and laboratory complex of the Export Inspection Agency at Margao in south Goa.

“It is our endeavour to increase India’s exports from the current USD 321 billion to almost double in a few years. One of the principal potential areas for export is fisheries, especially at a time when for the first time, the country has come out with an agricultural policy,” Prabhu said.

Also read: Ayushman Bharat: Only 6,193 healthcare centres came up in 9 months; rest 1.46 lakh targeted in 3 years

He said the policy focuses on five key elements, namely agriculture, horticulture, plantation, fisheries and meat. “All these are going to be exported. From the current USD 30 billion, we want to take it to USD 100 billion. Fisheries can create several lakh jobs in the country,” he added.

He said the Air Cargo policy announced on January 15 this year will boost fish exports, adding that the Centre and Goa government would tie up to form clusters to make value-added products. “Vegetables, fruits, cashew, fish can be exported from Goa. For that, we have already created a marine export development agency,” he said.

Prabhu, who is also Union civil aviation minister, said the Mopa greenfield airport, expected to be operational by 2020, will help give the coastal state new opportunities. “We are planning to set up export hubs so that Goa will be benefit from new infrastructure,” he said.