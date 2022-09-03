Effect of rate hikes still unclear: MPC member

By Savio Shetty

The success of the Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate rises in controlling inflation is not yet clear, and the pace of rate adjust- ment will depend on the state of the economy, monetary policy committee (MPC) member JR Varma said on Friday.

“If there is robust economic growth, then we would like to accelerate the (inflation) reduction to 4%. But if the economy is struggling, then a slower pace of adjustment would be appropriate,”Varma told the Reuters Trading India forum.

The central bank raised its key policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) in August to 5.40%, taking the total rises since May to 140 bps. Its next policy decision is due on Sep- tember 30, with expectations of a rise of less than 50 bps.

By tightening liquidity, the central bank also has pushed interbank interest rates higher within a band, called the corridor, that is defined by the rates at which it borrows or lends from banks.