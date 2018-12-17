EEPC India flags concerns over exporters losing refunds, possibility of Enforcement Directorate action

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 10:19 PM

Engineering exporters' body EEPC India Monday said exporters are facing the threat of losing refunds and a possible action by the Enforcement Directorate as banks are not issuing remittance receipts despite submission of required documents.

EEPC India, refunds, exporters, Enforcement Directorate, Ravi Sehgal, RBI, economy newsThe exporters’ body cited media reports of the RBI contemplating forwarding cases of non-realisation of export proceeds to Enforcement Directorate. (Representational image: Reuters)

Engineering exporters’ body EEPC India Monday said exporters are facing the threat of losing refunds and a possible action by the Enforcement Directorate as banks are not issuing remittance receipts despite submission of required documents. “We have received several complaints from our members about banks not issuing documents about the remittance receipts even after submission of all the required papers… Thus, exporters are facing a double whammy- losing refunds like drawbacks and the possibility of ED action,” EEPC Chairman Ravi Sehgal claimed.

The exporters’ body cited media reports of the RBI contemplating forwarding cases of non-realisation of export proceeds to Enforcement Directorate, claiming that it has created “avoidable panic” even among genuine exporters who have submitted records about remittance receipts with their banks. Sehgal claimed that while EEPC India has been advising its members to reconcile their remittances records, several banks are not issuing the clearances, especially with regard to shipments to countries like Syria, Iran and Sudan, among others.

He said at a time when exports are facing global headwinds like slowdown in the US economy, uncertainty of Brexit and the trade war between the US and China, the RBI and the government should be dealing with issues like remittances in a friendly manner. “In any case, it is in the interest of exporters to get their remittances in as quickly as possible. It is in rare cases that there may be temptation of foreign exchange arbitrage which could even result into losses. So, the problem seems to be more of procedures and should be treated like that,” Sehgal said.

He pointed out that India’s overall merchandise exports remained static, logging in less than one per cent growth in November this year. “The last thing our exporters want is the procedural hassle and any enforcement action,” the EEPC India Chairman said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. EEPC India flags concerns over exporters losing refunds, possibility of Enforcement Directorate action
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition