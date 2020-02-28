Economy takes a sigh of relief after Q3 GDP growth rises; breaks six-quarters falling streak

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the GDP grew at 5 per cent, following a growth rate of 4.5 per cent in the next quarter, which was over 6-year low. (Bloomberg image)

India’s economy slightly improved in the third quarter of the current fiscal and grew at 4.7 per cent on-year. After a fall in six straight quarters, Q3 FY20 GDP growth broke the falling streak, showing further signs of the greens shoots of economic revival. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the GDP grew at 5 per cent, following a growth rate of 4.5 per cent in the next quarter, which was over 6-year low. The GVA growth rate stood at 4.5 per cent in Q3 FY20, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The GDP growth in the third quarter is in-line with the street estimates. While Care Ratings estimates Q3 growth at 4.5 per cent, the Reuters poll expected it to grow at 4.7 per cent.

After the slowdown became prominently visible on the economy, the government rolled out various measures to curb further damage. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced many decisions such as bank recapitalisation, cut in the corporate tax rate, etc to boost demand and consumption in the economy.

Meanwhile, at a time when the economy is already struggling with a low growth rate, the Coronavirus epidemic has come as a double-edged sword. With the increasing number of cases being discovered in recent times, the global effect of the virus and the lag effect is still underway. Given these conditions, the economy has to grow much more than the average pace to fulfil Modi’s $5 trillion economy dream.