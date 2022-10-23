scorecardresearch
Economy on strong footing: Finance Ministry

It asserted that growth and stability concerns for India are less than that of the world at large halfway into FY23

Written by FE Bureau
The finance ministry on Saturday said global energy prices and supplies continue to remain sources of concern and geopolitical conflicts may yet intensify, reigniting supply-chain pressures that have eased recently.

“If so, inflation may yet see a resurgence rather than a decline in 2023,” the department of economic affairs said in its report for September, as it cautioned against any premature celebration. 

Retail inflation in September hit a five-month high of 7.41%.

Nevertheless, it asserted that growth and stability concerns for India are less than that of the world at large halfway into FY23 and the country’s medium-term growth rate is likely higher than 6%. According to the International Monetary Fund, India’s real growth could be 6.8% in FY23 and 6.1% in FY24, way above the G-20 levels.

