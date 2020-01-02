Economy looking up again; manufacturing activity at 7-month high in December

Responses from nearly 400 manufacturers also say that they perceive the market conditions are unstable now and thus the business optimism is at a 34-month low.

Even after three consecutive months of contraction in manufacturing output, increasing new orders have made the manufacturers optimistic about the sector’s performance in the near future, though the business sentiment is still low. The manufacturing PMI in the month of December improved to 52.7 points from 51.2 points in the previous month. The PMI in December is at its seven-month high on the back of rising new orders that have led the companies to ramp up production. However, the responses from nearly 400 manufacturers also say that they perceive the market conditions are unstable now and thus the business optimism is at a 34-month low.

Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit said that the improvement in the manufacturing sector PMI will be welcomed by policymakers after the concerning results in the month of October. The new export orders expanded for the 26th month in a row and employment reversed the fall noted in November and was the strongest since February. To ramp up production, the firms also increased input buying following contractions in the prior four months.

The manufacturing purchasing mangers’ index (PMI) report is based on output, new orders, new export orders, backlogs of work, output prices, input prices, suppliers’ delivery times, stocks of finished goods, the quantity of purchases, stocks of purchases, employment, and future output.

The headline figure in the PMI is a weighted average of the major five indices, which includes new orders (30 per cent), output (25 per cent), employment (20 per cent), suppliers’ delivery times (15 per cent), and stocks of purchases (10 per cent). Here, a reading can vary between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an expansion compared to the previous month, and below 50 indicates a contraction.