Economy in trouble? GDP growth dives to a 5-year low of 5.8 per cent in Q4

New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2019 12:53:37 AM

Having witnessed double-digit growth in recent quarters, expansion in gross fixed capital formation crashed to just 3.6% in the March quarter, indicating private investors still kept away.

Economic expansion crashed to a five-year low of 5.8% in the fourth quarter of FY19, as investment growth collapsed and a slowdown in consumption accentuated, posing the stiffest challenge for new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

With fourth straight quarter of slowdown, India lost the fastest-growing large economy status in Q4FY19, trailing China’s growth (6.4%) for the first time in nearly two years.
This drives down the full-year GDP growth to 6.8% in FY19, the lowest since FY15.

Analysts say the slowdown bolsters the chances of a third straight round of rate cut by the monetary policy committee (MPC) in its next meeting in June and could force the new government to scour for stimulus measures to improve investment.

But the government’s ability to boost capex is severely constrained by higher revenue spending (The PM-Kisan scheme alone will now cost `87,000 crore in FY20, against `75,000 crore budgetted earlier, thanks to its expansion on Friday).

On the supply side, farm sector growth in the March quarter contracted (by 0.1%) for the first time since the third quarter of FY16, albeit on an unfavourable base.

Manufacturing growth plunged to a seven-quarter low of 3.1% in Q4, while construction and trade, hotels, transportation and communication services, too, witnessed a slowdown. Consequently, growth in gross value added (GVA), too, declined to 5.7% in Q4, against 6.3% in the previous quarter.

Having witnessed double-digit growth in recent quarters, expansion in gross fixed capital formation crashed to just 3.6% in the March quarter, indicating private investors still kept away.

Private consumption, which was holding up the economy until the first half of FY19, slowed down for a second straight quarter–to 7.2% from 8.1% in tyhe first quarter. The damaging impact of net exports, too, worsened in the March quarter.

Importantly, if the sharp slowdown in nominal GDP growth (it touched just 9.4% in Q4FY19, against 11% in the previous quarter) persists in the current fiscal, the government’s budgetted goals for fiscal deficit will take a beating. The interim Budget for FY20 has projected nominal GDP at just over Rs 210 lakh crore, which represents a 10.5% expansion over the revised annual figure for FY19.

Finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg blamed “temporary factors”, including the NBFC crisis and high interest rates, for the current slowdown and added the MPC will take note of all these indicators. He, however, expressed confidence that the economic expansion will pick up pace from the next quarter, as liquidity is improving and credit offtake picking up pace, while schemes like PM Kisan will stimulate private consumption. Chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said core consumption still remained robust.

Apart from the release of funds under PM-Kisan, some direct (IT reliefs announced in Budget) and indirect tax relief (GST cuts for housing) is seen to be a positive for growth. The rate cut by the RBI by 50 basis points since February could also help, although a meaningful transmission of it by banks will take time. The fact that capacity utilisation in many firms has reached the 80% threshold where they typically start fresh investments also bodes well, now that the election-related uncertainties are over.

Still, given the loss of growth momentum observed since Q2FY19, including in the latest high-frequency data (industrial production contracted by 0.1% in March, a 21-month low; growth in eight core infrastructure industries declined to 2.6% in April, against 4.7% a year before; export growth averaged just 3.2% over the six month through April), economists predicted the growth to remain anaemic in the first quarter of this fiscal, with a recovery to be expected only in Q2 or thereafter.

“We expect growth to lift in fiscal 2020, particularly from the second half over a weak base, as normal monsoons, softer interest rates and budgetary measures kick in to support consumption. These factors should help growth cross 7% in FY20,” said DK Joshi, chief economist at Crisil.

DK Pant, chief economist at India Ratings, said: “It will be difficult for the government to adhere to fiscal consolidation path and give stimulus. Any consumption stimulus should not be given, it should be investment stimulus.”

Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at L&T Financial Holdings, said: “More than monetary and fiscal stimulus, what is important at this stage is to undertake confidence boosting measures for credit intermediaries and improve the availability of funds for the stuck projects in infrastructure, construction and manufacturing.”

