Economy in trouble? GDP growth dives to a 5-year low of 5.8 per cent in Q4

Economic expansion crashed to a five-year low of 5.8% in the fourth quarter of FY19, as investment growth collapsed and a slowdown in consumption accentuated, posing the stiffest challenge for new finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

With fourth straight quarter of slowdown, India lost the fastest-growing large economy status in Q4FY19, trailing China’s growth (6.4%) for the first time in nearly two years.

This drives down the full-year GDP growth to 6.8% in FY19, the lowest since FY15.

Analysts say the slowdown bolsters the chances of a third straight round of rate cut by the monetary policy committee (MPC) in its next meeting in June and could force the new government to scour for stimulus measures to improve investment.