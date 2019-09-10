Economy falling into deep abyss of recession: Priyanka Gandhi

"The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Hitting out at the Modi government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the economy is falling into a “deep abyss” of recession and asked when will the dispensation “open its eyes”. Her remarks comes amid opposition’s criticism of the government after growth in the last quarter slipped to 5 per cent.
“The economy is falling into a deep abyss of recession. The sword is hanging on the livelihood of lakhs of Indians,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
The decline in the auto sector and the truck sector is a sign of negative growth in production-transportation and the declining confidence of the market, she said. When will the government open its eyes, the Congress general secretary asked.
Do you know What is Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Public Debt, Finance Commission Grants & Other Transfers, Economic Survey, State Finance Commission? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.