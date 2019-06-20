Economists diss Arvind Subramanian’s GDP overestimate claim; support official data

Economists and advisers to India\u2019s government came out in support of the official statistics, after a former member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s team suggested that economic growth numbers may have been overestimated. A\u00a0report\u00a0by former Finance Ministry adviser Arvind Subramanian imparts \u201csensationalism through negativity that questions the credibility of the system,\u201d members of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister wrote in a note. Subramanian\u2019s research paper, published by the Center for International Development at Harvard University, estimated growth at about 4.5% between 2011 and 2017, rather than 7% shown by official statistics. The nation\u2019s gross domestic product data has been at the center of a raging debate ever since the base year was revised in 2015 to capture changes in the economy. Subramanian didn\u2019t immediately respond to an email seeking comments about economists\u2019 rebuttal to his research. Here\u2019s a selection of those who came out to defend the official numbers: Ashima Goyal Professor at Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research Member of Prime Minister\u2019s Economic Advisory Council The new methodology to calculate gross domestic product includes new databases, which take time to stabilize,\u00a0said\u00a0Goyal. \u201cBut potential sources of errors have been decreasing over time.\u201d Surjit Bhalla Senior India Analyst at Observatory Group GDP revision with base year change is a routine exercise undertaken by most economies from time to time,\u00a0said\u00a0Bhalla. International experts from the United Nations, World Bank and International Monetary Fund were involved in the review exercise, he said. Rathin Roy Director at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy Member of Prime Minister\u2019s Economic Advisory Council Questioning the use of indicators such as car sales, electricity and credit growth to compute GDP, Roy said \u201chigh frequency indicators can, at best, signal changes in different sectors.\u201d \u201cThey are not estimates of value addition by these sectors," he\u00a0said. Charan Singh Chief Executive at EGrow Foundation Computation of GDP is always a challenge, despite standardization of methodology, according to Singh. \u201cEstimations are made, some based on surveys which are decades old because it is expensive to hold country-wide surveys annually, and checks and balances ensure that law of averages operate,\u201d he\u00a0said. Omkar Goswami Chairman at Corporate & Economic Research Group Advisory \u201cYes, there is possibly an overestimation of GDP growth during 2012-13 to 2017-18,\u201d said Goswami, but\u00a0suggests\u00a0rigorously examining the data of companies before \u201cjumping the gun to claim exactly how much overestimation there could be.\u201d