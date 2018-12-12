  • Rajasthan

Economist Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC

Published: December 12, 2018 5:47 AM

Bhalla has been a vocal defender of various government policies, including its adoption of the new methodology to compute GDP

His announcement came just a day after the surprise resignation of Urjit Patel as the Reserve Bank of India governor amid a tussle with the government.

Economist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said he had quit as a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC), effective December 1, due to work commitments. His announcement came just a day after the surprise resignation of Urjit Patel as the Reserve Bank of India governor amid a tussle with the government.

In a tweet, Bhalla said: “…I resigned from the PMEAC and the reasons were also given — consultancy with CNN IBN and work on a book about Indian elections since 1952 and my resignation was effective 1 December when I joined CNN IBN.”

A senior government official said the resignation had been accepted. Bhalla has been a vocal defender of various government policies, including its adoption of the new methodology to compute gross domestic product. He holds a PhD in economics from the Princeton University and is also a senior analyst at New York-based advisory firm, the Observatory Group.

