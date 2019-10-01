Economist Surjit Bhalla appointed as Executive Director for India at IMF

The ACC approved the appointment of Bhalla for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.
Economist Surjit S Bhalla was on Tuesday appointed as the Executive Director for India at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official order said. His appointment has been cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ACC approved the appointment of Bhalla for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.
