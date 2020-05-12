Economic wheel starts churning as govt eases curbs; over 1,300 firms resume operations in Gurugram

The industrial units and offices are gradually starting their operations across the country.

After the Narendra Modi-government stepped up to give some relaxations amid the nationwide lockdown, the wheels of the economy have started to churn. Nearly 1,300 industrial units employing over 1 lakh workers have been permitted to resume operations in Gurgaon after April 20. In addition, over 90 construction sites have also been permitted to start work in the city. The rate of giving permissions to companies to operate has been increased since last week. The applicants are required to attach an SOP with the application, which mentions the measures to ensure social distancing and other precautionary measures against Covid-19 by the companies, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri told The Indian Express.

The industrial units and offices are gradually starting their operations across the country. Yesterday, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai informed that around 6 lakh people in the state have rejoined work after relaxations in the lockdown. He added that nearly 25,000 companies in Maharashtra had resumed operations. However, being a state with the highest number of coronavirus cases, the administration is taking proper precautions in permitting the industrial units near the containment zone.

After the country was in a complete lockdown since March 25, the centre allowed some relaxations to restart economic activities from April 20. Now with the days passing by, and after the country entered the lockdown 3.0, more relaxations have been given to the industrial units and the factories to operate. The government has allowed the offices to operate at a one-third capacity. Though, the government has laid strict guidelines on maintaining social distancing and precautionary measures for coronavirus.

As the end date of lockdown 3.0 is coming close, the speculations are that more economic activities will kickstart soon. Meanwhile, after meeting the Chief Ministers of various states yesterday to discuss the lockdown strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today.