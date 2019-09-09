Economic slowdown a cyclical process: Prakash Javadekar

Environment and forest minister Prakash Javadekar

Terming the present economic slowdown as a “cyclical process”, the government remains optimistic about near-doubling the economy size to $5 trillion by 2024.

Addressing the media about the achievements of the re-elected NDA regime in the first 100 days, environment and forest minister Prakash Javadekar said that “the country’s fundamentals remain strong” and the present situation is a “sketchy patch” which “wouldn’t hurt India’s progress rate.”