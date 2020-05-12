Economic package in 2-3 days, says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said the impact of Covid-19 on the sector was very huge and as such, “we need to support all MSMEs.”

The government will keep in mind the interest of all stakeholders in the economic package that is likely to be unveiled in the next 2-3 days, minister for road transport and highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

“In the next two-three days, we are expecting a package from the government. We are waiting for that. Government is with you. But you should understand one thing that in the present situation the whole world economy, just as the Indian economy, is facing problems,” Gadkari said in an interaction with the members of industry and commerce of Telangana.

“Many state governments have no money to pay the next month’s salary. The revenue of the Central government has also dropped. We have limitations, but we are with all the stakeholders. We are trying our level-best as to how we can protect everybody. We have to take everybody with us and march ahead,” the minister said.

The minister, however, hinted that the package would not be as big as that of the US or Japan; but, the Indian government would do as much as possible with its limited capacity. “We have to take measures so that every stakeholder survives,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of the MSME sector that contributes 29% to the GDP, 48% to India’s exports and employ around 11 crore jobs, Gadkari said the impact of Covid-19 on the sector was very huge and as such, “we need to support all MSMEs.”