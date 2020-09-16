  • MORE MARKET STATS

Economic activities revived with phased unlocking since June 1: Govt

By: |
September 16, 2020 5:41 PM

Rai said the lockdown helped the country in bringing down the growth rate of the infection and reduced transmission of the contagious disease.

The government on Wednesday said with the phased unlocking of the Indian economy, high frequency economic indicators like PMI manufacturing, index of eight core industries, kharif sowing and power consumption have recovered since June 1.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha that the strict lockdown, first announced on March 24, was effective in containing the impact of the coronvirus pandemic.

“With the phased unlocking of the Indian economy since June 1, 2020, high frequency economic indicators like PMI Manufacturing, index of eight core industries, E-way bills, Kharif sowing, power consumption, railway freight, cargo traffic and passenger vehicle sales have recovered and indicate growing convergence with previous year’s activity levels,” he said in a written reply to a question.

This had a direct impact on reduction in case load, morbidity and mortality. In addition, the slowing down of the pandemic helped the country in augmenting its health infrastructure, he said.

