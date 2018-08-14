Ease of living index: New Delhi languishes at 65, what dragged India’s capital; check least livable cities

New Delhi has ranked poorly on the economic indicators, with its raking in that category languishing at 109.

In the latest ease of living index rankings, India’s capital city New Delhi languished at the 65th spot, way below the other major metros and financial hub Mumbai. In the study which raks 111 cities on across India on institutional, social, economic and physical parameters, Pune came out as the number one city. For coming up with the ease of living rankings, 78 overall indicators were chosen, and evaluation of cities was done across these indicators.

“The score that a city receives is based on its performance on each indicator under that pillar, and the level of importance i.e., the weight assigned to each pillar and indicator. The pillar weights, are as follows: Institutional (25 points), Social (25 points), Economy and Employment (5 points), and Physical (45 points),” the report said.

Notably, New Delhi has ranked poorly on the economic indicators, with its raking in that category languishing at 109. Delhi was among the bottom 10 performers, with a score of 0.12 out of 5 in that particular indicator. Delhi’s score was way below the national average of 2.17 out of 5. “For a city to be liveable, it needs to fulfil several basic conditions, the most important of which are related to the economy. The economic aspects of the Ease of Living Index include consumer markets, human capital and resources, and real-estate activities,” said the report.

On the social front too, Delhi lagged with ranking of 71, and an overall score of 9.43. Tracking progress of the categories under this pillar will enable cities to monitor availability and accessibility of healthcare and education for its citizens, said the report. Another area where New Delhi seemed to be lacking was found to be in the physical category, raking at the 70th spot. In that front too, Delhi scored just 11.92 and made it to the bottom three in the category, along with Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Apart from New Delhi, Patna (at 109), Kohima (110) and Rampur (111) were among the least livable cities.