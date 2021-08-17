Ease of Doing Business: West Bengal rolls out three new online services

Currently, 60 ULBs are engaged in the single-window system for the issuance of building plan approval. Within three months, remaining ULBs will also come under this facilities.

In an effort to provide hassle-free and transparent services to the people under its e-governance initiatives, the West Bengal government on Monday rolled out three new online services — single-window system for the issuance of building plan approval, issuance of trade licence and municipal mutation and assessment.

These new online services for the urban areas of the state are “unique and unprecedented” initiatives which will bring in “grassroot-level transparency” in inter-departmental integration, state’s finance minister Amit Mitra said.

“I think this kind of digital revolution has not taken place in any other state. Any other state government may not be able to provide this kind of extensive digital services for corporations, municipalities and urban local bodies (ULBs). However, we are providing these services,” he said, adding these online services will further improve ease if doing business in the state.

Currently, 60 ULBs are engaged in the single-window system for the issuance of building plan approval. Within three months, remaining ULBs will also come under this facilities.

Mitra said around 1.5 crore people will benefit from the online building plan approval facility, while close to 2 crore people are expected to benefit from digital issuance of trade licence (certificate of enlistment) with the registration of shops and establishment through a common application form. “It will be a complete digital process. There will be no human interference,” the minister said.

Under the municipal mutation and assessment (e-Mutation) facility, currently 123 ULB are engaged. “Many people will be benefited from the online mutation facility. The e-mutation will take place at the corporation level,” Mitra said.

The time line for delivery of all the three online services by the ULBs is fixed at 15 days. “There are penalty provisions for the municipalities if the deadline is not met,” Mitra added.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for urban development & municipal affairs department, said Kolkata and Howrah have not been brought under these new online facilities as they already have bylaws and “robust systems”.

Under the new e-governance initiatives launched on Monday, applicants will get system-generated and digitally signed building permit, trade license and mutation certificate from the respective ULB after online payment of fees.