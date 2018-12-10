Ease of doing business: PM Narendra Modi to meet department secretaries on December 13

Modi had earlier met top industrialists and policymakers on November 19 to discuss measures required to improve the country’s business environment. (File photo)

By Kiran Rathee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet secretaries of various departments, including finance, revenue, economic affairs, DIPP and corporate affairs, as well as chief secretaries of Maharashtra and Delhi on December 13 to deliberate on the ease of doing business rankings.

As per sources, the meeting will deliberate on various measures required to help India break into top 50 countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index. The meeting is part of various interactions planned by the Prime Minister’s Office with government departments as well as industry players and policymakers.

Modi had earlier met top industrialists and policymakers on November 19 to discuss measures required to improve the country’s business environment. The meeting was attended by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Vedanta Resources executive chairman Anil Agarwal, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.

India has jumped to the 77th spot in the latest ease of doing business rankings on the back of various steps taken by the government such as the goods and services tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The meeting planned for December 13 will be chaired by Modi. He will deliberate on measures with Cabinet secretary PK Sinha along with secretaries of various government departments. Personal secretaries of various Union ministers will also be present at the meeting.