Ease of doing business: PM Narendra Modi to meet department secretaries on December 13

Published: December 10, 2018 5:24 AM

PM Modi will deliberate on measures with Cabinet secretary PK Sinha along with secretaries of various government departments.

Modi had earlier met top industrialists and policymakers on November 19 to discuss measures required to improve the country’s business environment. (File photo)

By Kiran Rathee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet secretaries of various departments, including finance, revenue, economic affairs, DIPP and corporate affairs, as well as chief secretaries of Maharashtra and Delhi on December 13 to deliberate on the ease of doing business rankings.

As per sources, the meeting will deliberate on various measures required to help India break into top 50 countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index. The meeting is part of various interactions planned by the Prime Minister’s Office with government departments as well as industry players and policymakers.

Modi had earlier met top industrialists and policymakers on November 19 to discuss measures required to improve the country’s business environment. The meeting was attended by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Vedanta Resources executive chairman Anil Agarwal, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.

India has jumped to the 77th spot in the latest ease of doing business rankings on the back of various steps taken by the government such as the goods and services tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The meeting planned for December 13 will be chaired by Modi. He will deliberate on measures with Cabinet secretary PK Sinha along with secretaries of various government departments. Personal secretaries of various Union ministers will also be present at the meeting.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Ease of doing business: PM Narendra Modi to meet department secretaries on December 13
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition