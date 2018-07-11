Ease of doing business India rank 2018: PM Narendra Modi takes swipe at Punjab government; lauds Haryana

“I want to urge the people of Punjab to ask the Congress government why the state’s ranking has slipped in the World Bank report on ease of doing business,” Modi said at a ‘Kisan Kalyan rally’ here. (File image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab over a recent World Bank report on the ease of doing business questioning why the state was slipping in the rankings.

“I want to urge the people of Punjab to ask the Congress government why the state’s ranking has slipped in the World Bank report on ease of doing business,” Modi said at a ‘Kisan Kalyan rally’ here.

He pointed out that the state’s ranking had slipped from where it was during the regime of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“People of Punjab should seek an answer from the Congress government that in a short span of time what have they done to the state,” he said.

Punjab stood 20th in the rankings.

Modi congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and people of the state as it was positioned at number three in the list.

“Haryana made a huge jump in the country to come at number three in terms of ease of doing business as per yesterday’s World Bank report,” he said.

The ranking report was prepared by the World Bank and the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).

Among those present on the dais were Parkash Singh Badal, Khattar, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Badal.

Modi showered praises on Parkash Singh Badal, whose party SAD is a BJP ally.

“I am fortunate that whenever I need guidance on any issue concerning farmers, I look at Badal, who dedicated his life for farmers and knows their problems,” the prime minister said. “Badal always guides us on farmers’ issues,” he added.