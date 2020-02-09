Ease of doing business: Govt to bring SPICe form in new avatar to cut time, cost for starting business

The online form would have two parts, first for name reservation for new companies and second, for a host of services.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is replacing the existing SPICe (Simplified Proforma for Incorporating Company Electronically) form with a new web form called SPICe+. The existing form, which is used for reservation of name, company incorporation, DIN allotment, and application for PAN/TAN, in its new avatar, would offer 10 services by three central government ministries and departments, the ministry said in a notice on its website. The form would be applicable for all new company incorporations from February 15, 2020, onwards, the ministry said. The 10 services to be offered by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Department of Revenue in the Ministry of Finance and Maharashtra government will save “as many procedures, time and cost for starting a business in India.” it said.

The online form would have two parts, first for name reservation for new companies and second, for a host of services including incorporation, DIN allotment, mandatory issue of PAN, mandatory issue of TAN, mandatory issue of EPFO registration, mandatory issue of ESIC registration, mandatory issue of Profession Tax registration (Maharashtra), mandatory opening of bank account for the company and allotment of GSTIN if applied for. Users may submit both parts together or one after the other.

The ministry said the new form would offer on-screen filing of data and its real-time validation for a seamless registration. The name and incorporation details provided in the first part will be automatically populated in all linked forms such as AGILE-PRO, eMoA, eAoA, URC1, INC-9 (as applicable).