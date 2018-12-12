Ease of doing business: DIPP to help states in ranking districts

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the commerce ministry will help states undertake a ranking exercise of districts to promote ease of doing business in the country, an official said.

Ease of doing business, DIPP, Suresh Prabhu,  World Bank Doing Business report, Commerce and Industry MinisterThe department has developed a district-level reform plan that has been shared with the state and union territory governments for implementation.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of the commerce ministry will help states undertake a ranking exercise of districts to promote ease of doing business in the country, an official said. After carrying out the exercise for States, DIPP has suggested it for districts. The department has developed a district-level reform plan that has been shared with the state and union territory governments for implementation. They have been requested to evaluate districts on the basis of achievements in implementation of this plan on the basis of users’ feedback.

“We have circulated 218 points to all States. They should be implementing these points. We will help them in capacity building to implement this reform plan for ranking purpose,” a senior official from the ministry said. Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has also written to all States in this regard. “The States will do the ranking and DIPP will provide all the support and help,” the official said.

The exercise is important as companies set up manufacturing base in some districts and therefore it is fundamental to make business environment investor friendly, he added. The ministry is taking several steps such as removing regulatory burdens, cutting delays and promoting paperless transactions with a view to improve business environment in the country. In July, Andhra Pradesh was ranked the best state in ease of doing business ranking prepared by the World Bank and DIPP. Gujarat slipped a position to rank 5th. As per the latest World Bank Doing Business report, India has jumped 23 places to be at 77th position out of 190 economies.

