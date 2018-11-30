Each house electrified! These 14 states now have 100% household electrification, and West Bengal tops list

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 4:31 PM

Under ambitious Saubhagya Yojana, the Narendra Modi government has now achieved 100% household electrification in 14 states.

Under ambitious Saubhagya Yojana, the Narendra Modi government has now achieved 100% household electrification in 14 states.

Under ambitious Saubhagya Yojana, the Narendra Modi government has now achieved 100% household electrification in 14 states. This year, in April, the joint efforts of UPA and NDA government got each village in India electrified.

The government had set the target of 100% household electrification by March 2019. But the power ministry reiterated on several occasions that it will achieve the aim by the end of this year.

According to Saubhagya Yojana real-time dashboard, 20,77,57,408 households have been electrified, while 95,77,641 are yet to be electrified. With 1,50,57,882 households, West Bengal has topped the list highest house electrification.

So far, 14 states have achieved 100% household electrification; here’s the list:

    1. West Bengal: 1,50,57,882 households
    2. Bihar: 1,39,73,122 households
    3. Madhya Pradesh: 1,26,21,007 households
    4. Andhra Pradesh: 1,14,25,248 households
    5. Gujarat: 1,14,14,532 households
    6. Tamil Nadu: 1,02,85,848 households
    7. Kerala: 98,13,032 households
    8. Telangana: 65,13,375 households
    9. Punjab: 36,89,970 households
    10. Jammu & Kashmir: 24,39,547 households
    11. Tripura: 7,88,783 households
    12. Mizoram: 2,41,682 households
    13. Goa: 1,28,208 households
    14. Puducherry: 95,616 households

Saubhagya scheme provides free electricity connections to all households to both above poverty line and poor families in rural areas and to poor families in urban areas. Read who gets what

According to the government, each day 1 lakh households are getting electrified. If the government accelerates the process from the current 1.1 lakh to 1.9 lakh households a day, the December-end deadline can be achieved.

