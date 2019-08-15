Each district an export hub, India a tourist hotspot: What Modi wants from countrymen

‘Made in India’ products should be priority, PM Modi said adding the county should think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector.

Highlighting the need to increase exports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should now work aggressively to boost exports. Every district can be made an export hub as locally made products hold huge potential, he said in his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day. “Time has come to think about how we can boost exports Each district of India has so much to offer. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is zero defect, zero effect,” he said.

‘Made in India’ products should be priority, PM Modi said adding the county should think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector. PM Modi also called upon Indians to visit at least 15 tourist destinations across the country before 2022. This will promote tourism in the country, he added.

PM Modi also said, “The target of nearly doubling the size of Indian economy to $5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added $1 trillion as compared to $2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable.”

Meanwhile, after a decline for the first time in nine months in June, India’s exports saw a growth in July, even as imports slipped, narrowing the trade deficit last month, the government data released late in the evening on Wednesday showed. The exports grew by 2.25 per cent to $26.33 billion in July, government data showed. Imports, however, slipped by 10.43 per cent to $39.76 billion, reducing trade deficit to $13.43 billion in July. The deficit was $18.63 billion in July last year. The chemical, iron and pharmaceuticals recorded posted positive growth in the last month, the official data showed.