GST compliance: E-way bills made quick and hassle-free

Tejas Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions

With the unification of the tax regime in GST, there have been several efforts taken to make compliance easier for businesses, says Tejas Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions. “Despite this, there has been a rising ‘cost of compliance’ owning to the numerous things required to be compliant, including the necessity to interact with multiple systems.”

With seamless connected capabilities in the latest version of TallyPrime, the accounting software major intends to simplify compliance and reduce the cost of compliance for small and medium businesses across the country “so they can get back to work confidently,” says Goenka. “Our teams have worked extensively to bring this fully connected capability which is completely secure and private.”

Recently, Tally Solutions introduced the latest version of TallyPrime— a convenient one-stop solution for e-way bill generation with connected services. The solution will allow businesses to easily generate e-way bill instantly for the movement of goods. It will eliminate the need to manage multiple systems and data across multiple systems and will ensure that the entire workflow—generation, cancellation, completion, delay, can be managed directly from the software, thus enabling business to become more compliant and reduce the cost of compliance at the same time.

The latest version provides comprehensive set of reports by tracking all the related activities in diverse scenarios that may arise during the lifecycle of an e-way bill. The software has also increased the power of TallyPrime’s reports, allowing customers to create and save personalised views to suit the unique requirements of their business. The ‘Save My View’ feature will enable users to save the configurations/settings changed in a report once and be able to access it instantly every time. Additionally, to improve the anytime anywhere accessibility of the ‘Tally Reports in Browser’, its experience has been further improved by bringing a consistent content and visual experience across devices.