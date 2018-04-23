e-Way Bill to be rolled out from April 25 in these 4 states; check details

e-Way Bill will be rolled in four states and one union territory from April 25. (Image: IE)

After being implemented inter-state from April 1 and in some states last week, the e-Way Bill will be rolled in four states and one union territory from April 25. “e-Way Bill system for ​I​ntra-State movement of goods would be implemented from April 25, 2018 in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Puducherry,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

So far, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have already implemented the e-Way Bill. So far, 1.84 crore e-Way Bills have been successfully generated including more than 22 lakh e-Way Bills for ​Intra-State movement of goods.

E-way Bill is mandatory for movement of goods for value more than Rs 50,000. It is an online generated document required by the person in charge of the transportation for the movement of goods. Under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), e-Way Bill will replace a number of road permits, statutory forms, transit pass requirements and delivery challans.