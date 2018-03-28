E-way bill roll out from April 1: Key steps taken by government to simplify it

E-way bill for inter-state movement of goods will be rolled out from 1 April.

E-way bill will be rolled out from 1 April this year. On 10 March, at the 26th GST Council meeting, it was decided to relaunch the inter-state E-way Bill from April 1. The intra-state E-way Bill will be rolled-out later in the month in phases, the council had then told. In order to keep the roll out glitches free, the government has this time taken some important steps to simplify the entire process. Here are the significant points that suppliers and recipients must take a note of:

1. E-way bill for inter-state movement of goods will be rolled out from 1 April, 2018. Till then e-way bill can be generated on voluntary basis.

2. You can presently register on the official portal of e-way bill by using your GSTIN without waiting for 1 April, 2018.

3. E-way bill is required to be generated only when the value of consignment exceeds Rs 50,000 which includes tax but doesn’t include value of exempted goods.

4. No e-way bill is required if the value of goods in an individual consignment is less then Rs 50,000 even if the total value of all such consignments is more than Rs 50,000 in a single conveyance.

5. In case of movement of goods on account of job-work, the supplier of the registered job worker is required to generate the e-way bill.

6. Supplier can authorise the transporter, courier agency, e-commerce operator to fill e-way bill Part A on his behalf.

7. If the distance between the principal place of business of the supplier to the place of business of business of the transporter is less than 50 km, PART B of the e-way bill is not required. Only PART A of the e-way bill is required to be filled.

8. Time period for the recipient to communicate his acceptance or rejection of the assignment would be the validity period of the concerned e-way bill or 72 HOURS, whichever is earlier.

9. Where goods are transported by railways, air or vessel, generated by the registered supplier/recipient only and not by the transporter, but e-way bill is required to be presented at the time of delivery of goods.

10. The validity of the e-way bill is one day up to 100 km (20 km in case of over dimensional cargo). For every 100 km or part thereafter, it’s one additional day.