E-way bill generation moderates

With Covid cases again surging after spread of the Omicron variant of the virus and restrictions imposed in many parts of the country, the shipments could get impacted in January.

Daily e-way bill generation under the goods and services tax (GST) system came in at 20.45 lakh for the first nine days of January, 11% lower than the daily average for December, reflecting a moderation in goods dispatches.

E-way bill generations stood at 1.84 crore in the first nine days of January. The daily e-way generation rose 13% on month to 23.1 lakh in December compared with 20.38 lakh in November.



E-way bill generation was 7.16 crore for December, the second highest monthly data since the online system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, reflecting an uptick in demand during the year-end. E-way bills at 7.35 crore in October was the highest monthly data thanks to spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders. E-way bills fell to a five month low in November as demand moderated after the festivities.



Higher e-way bills generation is reflected in higher GST revenues. Gross GST collections came in at about Rs 1.3 lakh crore in December (November transactions) despite 17% on month reduction in e-way bills generated in November due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration. The January (December transactions) GST collections will likely be exceed December collections by a decent margin.