E-way bill generation maintains momentum in August

Between August 1 and 8, as many as 1.56 crore e-way bills were generated.

Daily e-way bill generation for goods transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system came in at 19.5 lakh in the first eight days of August, 1.3% higher than the average for the first 11 days of July, indicating continued momentum in economic recovery.

However, the daily average e-way bills for the first eight days of August were 5.8% lower than the daily average for the full month of July. Going by the trend, the daily average is expected to pick up in August. Average daily e-way bill generation was 19.24 lakh in the first 11 days of July, 20.4 lakh in the week ended July 18, 20.2 lakh in the week ended July 25 and 24.3 lakh in the last six days of July.

Thanks to easing of lockdowns, e-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.42 crore in July from 5.5 crore in June and 4 crore in May.

GST collections came in at an impressive Rs 1.16 lakh crore in July (largely June transactions), up a third on year and a quarter on month, reflecting a smart economic recovery after the second Covid-19 wave.