E-way bill generation in January slips 4%

E-way bill generation for goods transportation under the goods and services tax (GST) system stood at 6.88 crore in January, down 4% from the previous month, reflecting some slack in trade due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.

However, the e-way bills in January were still 12.4% more compared with 6.12 crore in November. Higher e-way bills generation is reflected in higher GST revenues. Given that GST collections were Rs 1.3 lakh crore in December (November transactions), the revenues could remain robust in February as well (January transactions).

GST revenues stood at a record Rs 1.41 lakh crore in January (December transactions). In December 2021, 7.16 crore e-way bills were generated, the second highest monthly data since the online system was rolled out on April 1, 2018.

E-way bills generation at 7.35 crore in October was the highest monthly data, thanks to a spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders.

The daily e-way generation declined 4% on-month to 22.2 lakh in January, compared with 23.1 lakh in December.