E-way bill generation in December second highest so far

E-way bills generation at 7.35 crore in October was the highest ever thanks to spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders. E-way bills fell to a five month low in November as demand moderated after the festivities.

E-way bill generation for goods transportation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system came in at 7.16 crore for December, the second highest in any month since the online system was rolled out on April 1, 2018, reflecting an uptick in demand during the year-end.

E-way bills generation at 7.35 crore in October was the highest ever thanks to spurt in goods dispatches for stocking ahead of the festival season by shopkeepers and traders. E-way bills fell to a five month low in November as demand moderated after the festivities.

The December e-way bill generation was 17% higher than 6.12 crore reported in November. The daily e-way generation rose 13% on month to 23.1 lakh in December compared with 20.38 lakh in November.E-way bill generation by businesses rose to 6.79 crore for September from 6.59 crore in August and 6.42 crore in July.

Higher e-way bills generation is reflected in higher GST revenues. Gross GST collections came in at about Rs 1.3 lakh crore in December (November transactions) despite 17% on month reduction in e-way bills generated in November due to improved tax compliance and better tax administration. The January (December transactions) GST collections will likely be exceed December collections by a decent margin.