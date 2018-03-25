E-way Bill: CAIT says ‘phase-wise’ roll out will be smooth

In GST regime, a document called e-way bill, or electronic waybill, is required to transport goods worth more than Rs 50,000.

Traders are ready for pan-India inter-state e-way bill roll out from April one, but said it should be ‘phase wise’ for smooth implementation. “We do not want deferment of e-way bill roll out but if it comes for all at one go then there is a high probability of system crash. We have seen this on February 15 when the government made such an attempt. Hence, we have suggested that there should be phase-wise roll out,” Confederation of All India Traders national president B C Bhartia told PTI. The e-way bill should be made applicable for companies with a turnover of in excess of Rs 100 crore among others. This will take care of a large number of taxpayers. In phases, the slabs could be reduced to cover all, he said.

He said, “the e-way bill system is to plug tax evasion and with our proposal government could plug tax evasion up to 90 per cent. But implementing for all goods carriage of Rs 50,000 and above in value is expected to clog the server.” CAIT said despite GST council assurance, traders were still apprehensive.

The trader's body finds a lot of problems and harassment for small traders to comply with the system as they are not as easy as the government claims, he said.