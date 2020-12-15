DPIIT making genuine effort to provide single window system for approvals: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that the government policies are working towards easing compliance requirements of industry.

The commerce and industry ministry is making a “genuine” effort to set up a single-window system for approvals and clearances as it would help industry reduce their compliance burden, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The commerce and industry minister expressed hope that the first cut of the single window would come in March or April next year.

“The DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) is making a genuine effort to provide a single-window for approvals amongst various ministries at the centre…and also at the state and local levels. We are trying to integrate this and I do hope that by March or April, you will see the first cut of a genuine single window that can ease your compliance burden, help you promote your businesses and focus on businesses,” he said.

He said that the government policies are working towards easing compliance requirements of industry and making everything digital and online, besides reducing the burden of frequent renewals of licenses and government clearances. The minister added that steps are being taken to boost domestic manufacturing and increase its share in the country’s GDP.