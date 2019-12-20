Doubling gem & jewellery exports: Piyush Goyal tells exporters to use this govt scheme, other means

Domestic gem and jewellery sector comprise around 7% of the country’s GDP and 15% to the total merchandise exports.

To boost exports and employment in the country, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has urged the gem and jewellery sector to step up and increase its exports to $75 billion faster. He also said that the Indian gem and jewellery sector has a huge potential to grow in the trade and in the creation of more jobs. He also assured that the government will extend all help to the sector to achieve its target, said a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Speaking on the occasion of the 46th India Gem & Jewellery awards 2019, the minister urged entrepreneurs in the sector to make full use of the forthcoming NIRVIK Scheme of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC).

This scheme is aimed at easing the lending process and enhancing loan availability for exporters. It is also an insurance cover guarantee that will cover up to 90 per cent of the principal and interest. India is one of the largest consumers of gold and the domestic gem and jewellery sector comprise around 7 per cent of the country’s GDP and 15 per cent to the total merchandise exports. On the back of these statistics, Piyush Goyal said that this sector can reach the $75 billion target faster.

Out of the 15 diamonds mined in the world, 14 are cut and polished in India, therefore it becomes important that this sector help in training talent and scale upskilling to get more value. Piyush Goyal also urged the diamond industry to set up more skilling centres and get more skilled manpower into this sector.

While gems and jewellery are a significant portion of India’s exports, they occupy almost the same place in India’s imports too due to which the government has asked to address the issue of unnecessary import of gold. It suggested devising a scheme that will help the government to unlock the asset that is lying locked up in personal vaults of the citizens, which will help to reduce the burden on India’s FOREX reserves too.