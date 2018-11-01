Doubling farmers’ income: It’s possible! How much-needed policy can work; all you need to know in 5 points

Small Farmers, Large Field (SFLF) model improved average per acre profit doubled as compared to the previous year from Rs 12,130 to Rs 24,830

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022. And it can be achieved even with small landholdings. While the idea of doubling farmers’ income talks about using better seeds and enhancing productivity by using better technologies, it can also be done by minimising the struggles faced by small and marginal farmers.

In an article in The Indian Express, agriculture expert Samarendu Mohanty and Sampriti Baruah have said that using the “Farmer Producer Organisation/ Company approach is one way to enable them (small and marginal farmers) to improve their bargaining power, by pooling resources and linking them to the market.”

Giving an example of Small Farmers, Large Field (SFLF) model, which was conceptualised in Vietnam, and piloted in India in 2016/17 rabi season, the experts said, it improved average per acre profit doubled as compared to the previous year from Rs 12,130 to Rs 24,830.

Here’s all you need to know about the model in 5 steps:

First, 54 of the 90 farmers in the villages agreed to farm on the combined landholding of 90 acres with the help of an eight-member coordination committee. The farmers decided to grow a single paddy variety and procure its seeds from a certified producer.

Second, the farmers set up mat nurseries to prepare paddy seeling in 90 acres of land. Earlier, it was difficult as moving tractors in small land-fields was tough and costly.

Third, the farmers’ group then placed a single order with Indian Farmers’ Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), which they got for below retail price.

Fourth, local rice millers were appointed, who were ready to pay a premium for the paddy produced as they were getting a single variety.

Fifth, the combined effect of less investment and more return was seen. The estimate showed that the average per acre profit of farmers was Rs 24,830, as compared to Rs 12,130 in the 2015/16 rabi season.