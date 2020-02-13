Double whammy: IIP shrinks, retail inflation at near 6-year peak

This dashes hopes for an early industrial recovery and also complicates the task of the RBI in balancing the growth-inflation dynamics.

Industrial output shrank 0.3% year-on-year in December 2019, reversing a modest rise in November and recording its fourth contraction in five months, while retail inflation spiked to a near six-year high of 7.59% in January.

