Double whammy: IIP shrinks, retail inflation at near 6-year peak

Industrial output shrank 0.3% year-on-year in December 2019, reversing a modest rise in November and recording its fourth contraction in five months, while retail inflation spiked to a near six-year high of 7.59% in January.
This dashes hopes for an early industrial recovery and also complicates the task of the RBI in balancing the growth-inflation dynamics.
