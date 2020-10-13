Double whammy: CPI inflation at 8-month peak, IIP recovery slows

Retail inflation surged to an eight-month high of 7.34% in September, while industrial output contraction in August came in at 8%, indicating the slowness of recovery process.
Food inflation spiked to 10.68% in September, against 9.05% in August. Capital goods output shrank for 20 months in a row, while consumer durables saw a 15th straight month of fall in August.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.