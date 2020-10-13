Double whammy: CPI inflation at 8-month peak, IIP recovery slows

Food inflation spiked to 10.68% in September, against 9.05% in August.

Retail inflation surged to an eight-month high of 7.34% in September, while industrial output contraction in August came in at 8%, indicating the slowness of recovery process.

Food inflation spiked to 10.68% in September, against 9.05% in August. Capital goods output shrank for 20 months in a row, while consumer durables saw a 15th straight month of fall in August.