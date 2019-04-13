Double trouble: IIP growth at a 20-month low, inflation at 5-month high

Industrial production grew just 0.1% in February, with capital goods recording its third contraction in the past four months.
Industrial production grew just 0.1% in February, with capital goods recording its third contraction in the past four months.
Retail inflation hit 2.86% in March, the highest since October 2018, as price pressure in food returned after five months of deflation, although the more sticky core inflation eased a tad.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.