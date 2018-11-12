Double boost! CPI inflation falls, factory output steady; check October CPI, September IIP details

The CPI inflation cooled to 3.31 percent in October from 3.77 percent in September, official data showed Monday.
In a good news for economy, the CPI inflation cooled to 3.31 percent percent in October from 3.77 percent in September on low food prices, official data showed Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast October’s annual increase in the consumer price index at 3.67 percent, compared with a downwardly revised 3.70 percent in September. The IIP or factory output data in the month of September rose to 4.5 percent from 4.3 percent in the previous month.

