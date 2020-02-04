FY20 Expenditure: Don’t see cut from RE level, says Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan

The government has projected an 18% hike in its capital expenditure for the next fiscal, compared with 13.4% in FY20.

All efforts would be made to ensure the Centre’s budgetary expenditure this fiscal doesn’t fall further from the revised estimate (RE) of Rs 26.99 lakh crore, expenditure secretary TV Somanathan said on Monday. The RE announced in the recent Budget was 3.1% lower than the budget estimate (BE) made in the previous Budget in July. Along with off-budget financing of expenditure, the government’s spending pace would be prudent and capable of addressing the need of the economy, the secretary told FE in an interview. While net tax receipts of April-December (down 3.6% on year) don’t really justify the 14% growth projected (RE), he expressed confidence that the revised tax target would be met on ‘rising’ GST revenue, which could pick up further in Q4 and considerable revenue expected from the new dispute resolution scheme by March-end.

“In the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme for direct taxes, there is a strong incentive for people to settle their disputes before March 31. Together with likely upside in indirect taxes due to improvement in GST collections, I think that there is a very reasonable chance that the revised tax revenue estimates will be attained,” Somanathan said. “Therefore, I don’t see a need to tinker with the expenditure estimates.”

The Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, who joined the finance ministry in December 2019, said: “We have tried to maintain the pace of expenditure at a time of economic stress. What we have done is a delicate balancing between providing support to growth and avoiding imprudence.” He said even as the government has shifted some of the expenditure items to off-budget sources, this has been done in a transparent manner. “It (off-budget financing of certain expenditure) won’t crowd out (private investors) as these sources (lNSSF) are anyway not available to the private sector.”

Asked whether the curbing of outlays for central sector and centrally sponsored schemes won’t hit rural consumption, Somanathan said, “We don’t do budgeting of these on the basis of aggregates. We consider each scheme’s requirements based on inputs from relevant ministries and assess how much they (ministries) are capable of spending. So we have provided adequately for what the ministries see as realistic”.

The total outlay for central-sector and centrally sponsored schemes for FY20 was revised in the recent Budget by 4% to Rs 3.21 lakh crore and the outlay for next year is pegged at Rs 3.35 lakh crore, up just 4.4%, against 12.7% increase in the overall budget size. Although the revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey refused to estimate tax revenue proceeds from a direct tax dispute resolution scheme, if its counterpart scheme for indirect tax cases is any guide, the new scheme could yield at least 10% of the amount locked in disputes. At FY19-end, the funds stuck in direct tax disputes stood at about Rs 8 lakh crore.

The government has projected an 18% hike in its capital expenditure for the next fiscal, compared with 13.4% in FY20, but it has also bridled the pace of its revenue spending. Revenue expenditure is budgeted to rise only 11.9% in FY21 to Rs 26.3 lakh crore, against the revised estimate (RE) of 17% for the current fiscal.

Weak tax revenues and lower scope to compress spending has taken a toll on the Centre’s fiscal rigour, forcing it to invoke an escape clause provided in the FRBM rule to inflate fiscal deficit by 50 basis points for this financial year and the next to 3.8% and 3.5% of GDP, respectively. A collapse in nominal economic growth in FY20 to 8.5% has also contributed to higher fiscal deficit. The FY20 budget targeted fiscal deficit at 3.3% for this fiscal and 3% for FY21.

However, if the revenue-strapped government’s off-budget mop-ups of Rs 1.73 lakh crore and Rs 1.86 lakh crore? which typically mask its actual fiscal hole?to fund expenditure are factored in, the deficit would zoom to 4.6% of the GDP for this fiscal and 4.4% in FY21, respectively. Most of the off-budget financing was for Food Corporation of India for procurement and stocking operations for implementation of the National Food Security Act.