Don’t blame govt for corruption, you may be equally responsible; 1 in every 2 Indians paid bribe

More than half of the Indians paid bribes to get their work done in the last one year and over one third of them said that they were compelled to give bribe as there was no other way to move things forward. “38% citizens said that they paid a bribe as it was the only way to get work done while 26% said it would have taken a long time and effort without a bribe,” a joint survey by LocalCircles and Transparency International India said on Wednesday. However, there is a marked 10% decrease in incidents of kickbacks in the country as compared to last year.

A majority of those surveyed said that there is no proper functioning channel for them to report the incidents of bribery. However, despite this, India’s corruption ranking has improved three places as compared to last year and its current ranking is 78th out of a total of 180 countries which were taken into account, the survey added.

Cash bribes are still the king

Cash is still the most preferred way of bribing and around 35% of people surveyed said that in the last 12 months, they paid their bribes in cash. A small minority of 6% also said that they chose gifts and other favours to get their work done. Around 30% of the respondents said that they paid bribes by indirect methods such as an agent.

Not tax department, most bribes were given here

Breaking traffic rules incidents accounts for about two in every 10 bribes paid. But the most number of bribes were given for property registration and land cases, the report said. Other areas where Indians paid bribes are electricity board, municipal corporation, transport office and tax department.

Govt steps largely ineffective

People in large are of the opinion that the government’s steps in reducing corruption have largely remained ineffective. “34% said some steps have been taken but they have largely been ineffective. 48% said no steps have been taken at all,” the report said. Only 6% of those surveyed said that the government has taken steps and that have reduced corruption.