Donald Trump’s Iran sanctions may no longer be a problem for India; here’s why

India, which is heavily dependent on Iran for crude oil supplies, is close to sealing a deal with the United States, which will allow the country to continue trade with Iran, PTI reported. US President Donald Trump, in May this year, re-imposed economic sanctions on Iran by withdrawing the 2015 nuclear accord.

The US may allow soon India to continue buying crude oil from Iran without attracting any sanction after it agreed to cut imports and escrow payments, PTI reported quoting sources. The Iran sanctions deadline is ending on November 4. Other countries may negotiate with the US for waivers.

India has said that it is willing to restrict its monthly oil purchase from Iran from 22.6 million tonnes (452,000 barrels per day) to 1.25 million tonnes or 15 million tonnes in a year, the news agency reported. An announcement in this regard is likley before November 5 when sanctions kick-in.

Meanwhile, India as a safety measure increased its oil demand from Saudi Arabia. India placed the additional demand of four million barrels for the month of November anticipation a fall in oil imports from Iran in the wake of sanctions.

India is the world’s third largest importer of crude oil and meets 80% of its energy demands via imported crude oil. Iran is the third largest supplier of oil to India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of sanctions, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), place nominations to purchase 1.25 million tonnes of oil from Iran in November.