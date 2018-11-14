Donald Trump says Indian trade negotiators ‘the best’, calls PM Narendra Modi a friend

By: | Updated: November 14, 2018 1:38 PM

This is the second consecutive Diwali that the US President Trump has celebrated along with nearly two dozen top Indian Americans officials of his administration in the White House.

Since 2003, Diwali celebrations at the White House has become an annual tradition.

The US President Donald Trump Tuesday complimented Indian trade negotiators as ‘the best’ and said that the trade talks between the two countries are moving along. Before lighting the ceremonial Diya, while celebrating Diwali inside the historic Roosevelt Room of the White House, Donald Trump referred India-US trade deal negotiations and said “We’re trying very hard to make better trade deals with India. But, they’re very good traders. They’re very good negotiators. You would say right. The best. So we’re working. And it’s moving along.”

This is the second consecutive Diwali that the US President Trump has celebrated along with nearly two dozen top Indian Americans officials of his administration in the White House. He also invited the Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna, his wife Dr Avina Sarna, as well as his special assistant Pratik Mathur to the White House Diwali celebrations.

“The United States has deep ties to the nation of India and I am grateful for my friendship with Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said, adding that his daughter Ivanka Trump is also friends with Narendra Modi. It may be noted that Ivanka was the first top official of the Donald Trump administration to travel to India.

Both Modi and Trump are likely to meet soon as the two leaders are slated to attend the G-20 Summit in Argentina on November 30 and December 1. The White House, however, is yet to make an announcement in this regard.

“I’ll be talking to him soon. Thank you,” Trump told Indian Ambassador to the US, Navtej Singh Sarna. Meanwhile, he also added that Indian-American community was a plus-plus” for both India and for the United States.

During the presidential campaign, the US President Donald Trump had praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the economic and bureaucratic reforms in the south Asian nation. In June last year, he had also hosted Narendra Modi at the White House.

“I’m honoured to host this beautiful ceremony at the White House. Very, very special people. We’re gathered today to celebrate a very special holiday observed by Buddhist, Sikhs and Jains throughout the United States and around the world. Hundreds of millions of people have gathered with family and friends to light the Diya and to mark the beginning of a New year: very special new year,” he said.

Since 2003, Diwali celebrations at the White House has become an annual tradition. While in 2009, the then Us President Barack Obama lighted the ceremonial lamp in the East Room of the White House, the first lady Michelle Obama also celebrated Diwali in the White House in 2013.

 

