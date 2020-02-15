Donald Trump India visit: Room tariffs in Gujarat rise 30-50% on US President’s visit

Sources in General Administration Department (GAD) in Gujarat government confirmed that they were in the process of booking rooms in large number for senior officials visiting from Delhi.

Room tariffs of star category hotels in twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar have jacked up by 30-50% following announcement of the date for the mega event involving US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ahmedabad.

Luxury hotels in the twin cities are already witnessing higher occupancy due to peak NRI season, said Narendra Somani, president of Hotel & Restaurant Association of Gujarat (HRAG). As the date has been fixed (February 24) for the Trump-Modi event, most of the star category hotels are flooded with plethora of personal as well as online inquiries.

“Tariffs would shoot up in coming days for 23rd and 24th February as there is unprecedented rush for booking on the dates. Prices of suit rooms would go even higher as there are limited number of such rooms. Such rooms are being booked for celebrities, industrialists and top leaders,” said Somani.

A top executive of one of the leading business association said that during the last Vibrant Gujarat summit, suit rooms of some of the luxury hotels were booked at Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per day. The rooms which were available in the range of Rs3,000 to Rs7,000 are now being booked at Rs5,000 to Rs10,000 per day.

On an average, occupancy rate in the twin city area remains at around 55-60% but during December to mid-March occupancy rate would go up to 80-85% due to NRI season, said Tulsi Tekvani, chairman of HRAG. Tekvani believes that as the dates for the mega event would come close, prices of hotel rooms would further go up.

Sources in General Administration Department (GAD) in Gujarat government confirmed that they were in the process of booking rooms in large number for senior officials visiting from Delhi. Already, rooms have been booked for the security personnel of Trump, said a senior official, who didn’t divulge the name of the hotel for security reasons. Similarly, the state government has booked rooms for PM Modi’s security staff also.

“Forget star hotels, even in an ordinary hotel it would be difficult to book a room in twin city. The moment dates of the mega event are finalised, people will start searching for rooms using online platforms. We have kept few rooms reserve for emergency also for February 23rd and 24th,” said Rajesh Sinha, business head of The Blues Hotel.