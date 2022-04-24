Do not lift ban on iron ore exports, Karnataka govt tells SC

Contrary to the stand taken by Union ministries of steel and mining, the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has opposed lifting of a decade-old ban on export of iron ore from the state.

To justify its position, it has told the Supreme Court that the rising domestic demand of steel requires proportionate iron ore quantity and added that unregulated exports would lead to numerous problems.

Changing its earlier stance. the Union ministries of steel has recently supported the miners’ case for lifting of ban on export of iron ore extracted from the Karnataka’s three districts – Bellary, Chitradurga and Tumkar.

The SC-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC), which had earlier favoured the ban, also relented before the SC and said that the current situation warranted lifting of all the regulations on exports.

The state government, however, has said the CEC’s recommendation for unregulated exports of iron ore from the three districts “is not backed by any material and is a substantial shift as against all its earlier stand.”

“Karnataka reiterates its stand taken in the earlier affidavit and for the present, no exports ought to be permitted of the iron ore which are excavated from the mines situated in the State,” the affidavit stated, adding that the purport of numerous SC orders would show that the most emergent applications pertain to rehabilitation only.

“The public interest lies in disposal of these application (rehabilitation) as a first step… it is one thing to contend that a certain amount has been accumulated in a fund and completely another to say that such amount has actually been used towards rehabilitation,” it added.

Samaj Parivartan Samudaya, the NGO, which is the petitioner before the SC, had opposed any such exports on the grounds that minerals being national assets need to be preserved and only finished steel should be exported. It also stated that exports should not be allowed as there was no surplus of iron ore.

While reserving its judgement on resumption of exports from the state and whether miners can sell their ore through modes other than e-auction, the apex court led by Chief Justice NV Ramana had asked the Karanataka government to clarify its stand. Even Vedanta had asked the SC to permit the lessees to export or sell iron ore without take recourse to e-auction as the steel plants and other related industries were not willing to purchase in the e-auction or above the prevailing market price.

The Supreme Court had in 2013 banned the export of iron ore from Karnataka to check environmental damage in the state and fixed the maximum permissible annual production limit at 35 MMT for the A and B category mines.